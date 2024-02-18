SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 729,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 4,466,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

