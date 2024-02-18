Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,980 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.53 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.