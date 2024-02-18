Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Textron worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $85.69 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

