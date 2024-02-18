Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.