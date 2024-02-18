Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,462 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

