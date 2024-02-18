20,406 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.08 and its 200-day moving average is $453.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

