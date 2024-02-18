Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 334,970 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $230,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.