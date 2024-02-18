Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 55,685 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of New York Times worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 763,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.83 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

