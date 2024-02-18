Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,063 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $81,955,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $434,534,000 after buying an additional 437,712 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

