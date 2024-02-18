NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,252. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

