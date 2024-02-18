Qtron Investments LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,411. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

