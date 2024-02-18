Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,195,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,798,360. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

