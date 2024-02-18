Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ELV traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $512.63. 620,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.