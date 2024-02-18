Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,920. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.29 and a 200-day moving average of $428.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.