Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,891. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

