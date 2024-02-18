EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

