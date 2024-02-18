Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.46. 658,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,298. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $329.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

