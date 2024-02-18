Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.720 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $41.10. 2,802,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,075. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

