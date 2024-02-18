Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0139 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $786.62 million and approximately $133.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,812.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00516294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00135823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00230851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00148701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,490,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,465,344,523 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

