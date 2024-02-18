YES WORLD (YES) One Day Volume Tops $4.77

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $92,526.14 and $4.77 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.