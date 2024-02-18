Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $191.98 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002070 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.