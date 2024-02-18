Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 26,825 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.