Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 61.8% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $967,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 667,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

