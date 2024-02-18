Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.74. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

