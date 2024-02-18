Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 808.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.30. 1,343,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average of $291.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

