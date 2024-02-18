Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Relx stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,871. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

