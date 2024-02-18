Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.12. 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,586. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

