Claret Asset Management Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. 1,212,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

