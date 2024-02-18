Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

