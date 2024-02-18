Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. 900,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,916. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

