Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.84. 834,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,602. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.