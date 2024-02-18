Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $583.95. 4,325,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.80. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

