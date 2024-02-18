QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.89 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

