453,743 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 453,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

