QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day moving average of $352.76.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

