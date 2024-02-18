United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 924,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,739. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

