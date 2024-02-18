QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,893 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

