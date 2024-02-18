Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 23.9 %

NYSE TDS traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

