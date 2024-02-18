Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 72.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

