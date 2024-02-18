Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,899 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

