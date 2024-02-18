Korea Investment CORP Sells 95 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

