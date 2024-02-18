21,641 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

