Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $177.12 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

