InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-8.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.5 million.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

