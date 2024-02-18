Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,758 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

