Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $483,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

