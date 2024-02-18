Casper Hits Market Cap of $442.10 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $442.10 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,389,256,945 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,830,723 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,388,215,187 with 11,801,838,275 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03699499 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,643,451.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.