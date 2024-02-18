Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.33 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,872.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.77 or 0.00516118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00023501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17415797 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,263,311.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

