Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $48.90 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $346.06 million and $48.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.39 or 0.05411152 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

