Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $268.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

